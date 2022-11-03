NMSP investigates fatal stabbing at New Mexico Tech

SOCORRO, N.M. – New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide that happened on the campus of New Mexico Tech.

Campus police say they received a distress call this past Saturday around 11 p.m.

When police they arrived, they found one person who had been stabbed. The victim was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

State police are still waiting on an official cause of death. In the meantime, investigators are treating this case as a homicide.