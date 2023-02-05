NMSP investigates police shooting in Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — New Mexico State police are investigating a shooting involving the Alamogordo Police Department and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened in Alamogordo around 7 a.m. after Alamogordo police responded to a car crash in the 1000 Block of 16th St.

According to NMSP, witnesses say after the crash the driver tried to enter a nearby residence and sports utility vehicle before leaving on foot.

Officials say officers found the suspect, 37-year-old Robert Gutierrez Jr., with a gun near 1100 Greenwood Lane.

Police say an APD officer and OCSO sergeant told Gutierrez to drop the gun. Shortly afterwards, the officer and sergeant fired their weapons and shot Gutierrez.

The APD officer and OCSO sergeant rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. Gutierrez was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers or deputies were injured.