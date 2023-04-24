NMSP: Man killed in crash south of Silver City

GRANT COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a 35-year-old man died in a single-car crash Sunday afternoon south of Silver City.

The crash happened on White Water Road, off State Road 90. NMSP officers found an eastbound 2004 Buick veered off the road and rolled over after crashing into a dirt embankment.

Officers found 35-year-old Tyler Trusty of Caballo dead inside the car.

Investigators still don’t know why the car veered off the road. However, they said Trusty didn’t properly use his seatbelts and that alcohol may have been a factor.

The crash is still under New Mexico State Police investigation.