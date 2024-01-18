NMSP: Couple arrested for death of newborn in Peñasco

New Mexico State Police charged a northern New Mexico couple with child abuse after they reportedly failed to get a newborn medical attention.

Officers went to a home in Peñasco earlier this week for a welfare check.

The anonymous caller said they knew the woman in the home was pregnant and a drug user, and believed she could have given birth.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Darlene Gonzales – the mother of the baby – initially brought the baby outside in a blanket with only a diaper on.

Police say the newborn was purple and needed medical attention.

Gonzales told police she had the baby the day before and her husband – 40-year-old Ronald Martinez — helped with the delivery, but they had not seen a doctor.

Police found fentanyl pills and burnt foils inside the home, and Gonzales admitted to using fentanyl toward the end of her pregnancy.

Both are charged with child abuse. We do not know the condition of the baby.