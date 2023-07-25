NMSP: Officer wounded man accused of threatening homeowner near Santa Fe

TESUQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say one of their officers wounded a suspect accused of threatening a homeowner with a gun Monday near Santa Fe.

State Police officers responded to a man reportedly threatening a homeowner at their home in Tesuque, just north of Santa Fe.

The homeowner called 911, reportedly saying the man was her daughter’s boyfriend. She said he was driving to their home, likely with a firearm. She believed he was going to hurt someone or someone else.

As officers were en route, the homeowner said the man arrived and kicked down a door in the home. Then, the man allegedly chased the homeowner around, all as he had a pistol on his hip.

When officers arrived, two Santa Fe County deputies were outside, confronting the man who reportedly had a firearm in his hand.

State Police stated one of their officers fired one shot from their weapon and struck him during the encounter.

Police identified the man as 23-year-old Galen Mason-Muller, of Algodones. Paramedics took him to the hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police say no officers were injured in the incident. The officer who fired their weapon is on standard administrative leave. Their identity is not available at this time.

New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is continuing to investigate this incident.