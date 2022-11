ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly crash after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday night.

Officials say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on northbound I-25 near Montgomery.

All northbound traffic on I-25 is closed.

Drivers are being diverted onto Frontage Road.

