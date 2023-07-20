NMSP: Quay County deputies shoot, kill man during standoff

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. — A Tucumcari man was shot and killed after he allegedly refused to drop his gun during a reported standoff with authorities.

New Mexico State Police released their findings Thursday from their investigation into the shooting.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Two State Police officers, two Logan police officers and a Quay County deputy responded to the 800 block of 540 Loop in Logan.

Dispatch told them a man fired shots from his backyard and was threatening his spouse who was in the home.

When authorities arrived, they allegedly found the man with a gun. They reportedly told the man to drop his gun multiple times.

Then, State Police say the Quay County deputy fired his gun once and shot the man.

Officers reportedly gave him aid until paramedics arrived. Then, paramedics took him to a local hospital where he died.

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Matthew Dimas, of Tucumcari.

New Mexico State Police are continuing to investigate.