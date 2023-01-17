NMSP releases details on fatal EB I-40 crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police released details on a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on eastbound I-40 in Albuquerque.

The crash occurred on eastbound I-40, between the Juan Tabo and Eubank exits. The eastbound lanes were closed around 8:06 a.m. Tuesday.

State Police’s investigation found a small Chevrolet sedan had been parked in the right lane of traffic. While parked there, police say the Chevrolet was hit by a Ford pickup truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 83-year-old Albuquerque resident Ona Savage, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Savage’s passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was treated at the scene and was uninjured.

State Police ruled out alcohol as a factor and said seatbelts were properly used. Their investigation is still active and ongoing.