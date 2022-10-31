NMSP: Silver City police shot suspect holding a weapon to girlfriend’s neck

SILVER CITY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police released more details about a call where a Silver City police officer shot a suspect last Thursday.

According to State Police, Silver City police arrived in the area of Yucca and E 26th Street around 3 p.m., October 27. Officers tried to serve an outstanding arrest warrant for a burglary suspect there but, as they approached the scene, the suspect ran into his home nearby.

Officers then obtained a search warrant and entered the place, where they found the suspect holding a knife to his girlfriend’s neck. Police say, during the encounter, a Silver City police officer shot his weapon and injured the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Trevor Franco. Franco took to an area hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, Texas where his current condition is unknown.

Investigators are still working to confirm the events surrounding the shooting and findings that they will soon share with the district attorney to move forward with the case.

Upon release, Franco is expected to be booked on one count each of:

First-degree felony, Kidnapping

Third-degree felony, Aggravated Battery on a Household Member with a Deadly Weapon

Third-degree felony, Aggravated Battery on a Household Member by Strangulation

Third-degree felony, Assault on a Household Member with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony

Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer

