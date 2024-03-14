NMSP releases report on officer’s death in 2021

New Mexico State Police released its internal review of what all went wrong and led to officer Darian Jarrott's death.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police released its internal review of what went wrong and led to officer Darian Jarrott’s death.

Jarrott, a father of four, died in Deming in 2021 during a traffic stop when he pulled over Omar Cueva – a dangerous suspected drug runner.

KOB 4 reported about the breakdowns in communication that meant Jarrott didn’t know federal agents were investigating Cueva, and planned on busting him later that day.

We’re learning some of the suggested policy changes as a result of the tragedy.

Since the shooting, state police and federal agents have pointed fingers at each other while answering questions for lawsuits.

Everyone believes Jarrott should not have been in that situation, and certainly not by himself. Both agencies describe a list of communication breakdowns.

In the report, state police blame the feds, saying they “put the value of the narcotics case and concealing the confidential informant’s identity above the value of the life of the state police officers helping them.”

Here’s how state police describe the mistakes that led to Jarrott not knowing what he was up against:

“Flawed” communication

A “flawed” plan

The feds should not have asked for a lone state police officer to stop Cueva.

We’ll note federal agents say they communicated all the relevant information to state police personnel.

A state police spokesperson says the suggestions in the report led to “several internal state police policy changes.”

The report suggested:

Better communication

Attending briefings when needed

Getting details on other agencies’ operations

There’s now a list of questions for state police to ask when another agency requests help.

The NMSP chief said in a statement: “We must do everything we can to ensure the tragedy involving our fellow State Police Officer Darion Jarrott is not repeated,” and that “it is imperative we learn from this tragic event.”

State police say making the full report public is necessary to improve officer safety.