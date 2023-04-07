NMSP: Semi-truck hits medical helicopter at crash scene near Mountainair

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say brake failure caused a semi-truck to hit a medical helicopter at the scene of a crash, west of Mountainair.

State Police said an eastbound pickup truck initially crashed into a trailer traveling westbound. That crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 60, near mile marker 184.

A medical helicopter landed around 8:30 a.m. to take the injured pickup truck driver to the hospital.

Then, around 8:50 a.m., State Police said a semi-truck had a brake failure, drove through the roadblock and struck one of the helicopter’s rotor blades.

Luckily, State Police said there were no injuries in this crash.

An ambulance drove the driver injured in the initial crash to the hospital. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.

Crews kept the road closed to move the semi-truck and the helicopter that couldn’t fly after the crash. Officials will divert traffic onto Highway 47 as crews will likely have U.S. 60 closed for several more hours.

Socorro County deputies are investigating the initial crash. The FAA will not be investigating.

Photos courtesy of Valencia County Fire Department

