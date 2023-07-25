NMSP sergeant arrested for possession of child pornography

CARLSBAD, N.M. – A New Mexico State Police sergeant is accused of having child pornography on his cell phone.

Back in April, the FBI received a tip that images of apparent child sexual abuse were linked to Sam Clouthier’s phone number.

Officials say they later found more than 30 explicit images of children under the age of 10 on his phone.

Clouthier also admitted to investigators he had been viewing this illegal material for some time.

Clouthier is now on administrative leave.