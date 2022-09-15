NMSP: Shots fired near Los Lunas childhood development center

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — An early childhood development center in Los Lunas was on lockdown Thursday morning.

State police officers responded around 8:49 a.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near the Adelino Early Childhood Development Center.

New Mexico State Police discovered the shooting happened at a home on New Mexico Highway 47. However, police said no one was injured.

The lockdown was lifted at the center after police determined there was no active threat.