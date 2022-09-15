NMSP: Shots fired near Los Lunas childhood development center
LOS LUNAS, N.M. — An early childhood development center in Los Lunas was on lockdown Thursday morning.
State police officers responded around 8:49 a.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near the Adelino Early Childhood Development Center.
New Mexico State Police discovered the shooting happened at a home on New Mexico Highway 47. However, police said no one was injured.
The lockdown was lifted at the center after police determined there was no active threat.
New Mexico State Police are still investigating and gathering more details.