NMSP: Suspect arrested for alleged DWI crash, injuring 3 people

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police arrested a suspect who allegedly drove drunk and caused a high-speed crash on I-40 in Albuquerque.

According to State Police, officers responded to the scene at mile marker 155 around 2:14 a.m. Monday. They found debris littered the roadway from a crash involving a white Subaru and an orange Chevrolet Corvette.

Eyewitnesses reportedly told officers that the Corvette didn’t have its lights on while going northbound on I-40 at around 120 mph. The Corvette rear-ended the Subaru, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Officers found the Corvette in a nearby ravine with two people outside of the vehicle. One of them was 23-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez. Gonzalez allegedly showed signs of being drunk and claimed responsibility for the wreck, saying he was trying to get his passenger home.

The crash left the passenger with life-threatening injuries. They were taken to an area hospital. Meanwhile, paramedics treated the two people in the Subaru at the scene with minor injuries.

Gonzalez allegedly failed sobriety tests conducted at the scene. He now faces a charge of aggravated DWI.