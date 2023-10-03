NMSP: Suspect blew past stop sign on bike before shootout with authorities

ARTESIA, N.M. — A 23-year-old man was shot after blowing a stop sign on his bicycle and getting into a shootout with authorities in Eddy County.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, an Artesia police officer reportedly saw a man blow through a stop sign at 9th and Washington.

The officer tried pulling the man over but he reportedly kept riding down an alley. Then, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

By this time, an Eddy County deputy joined to assist the police officer, who stopped his vehicle at a nearby intersection. They each fired at least one shot at the man, striking him near 7th and Missouri.

Authorities took the man into custody and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. They identified the man as 23-year-old Brandon Sevier, of Artesia.

Investigators found bullet fragments in the police officer’s vehicle and buildings near the shooting. All law enforcement officials are reportedly OK.

Sevier faces charges of:

Aggravated assault with intent to commit a violent felony upon a peace officer

Aggravated battery upon a peace officer

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Resisting, evading or obstructing an officer

Possession of a controlled substance

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.