SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — New Mexico State Police says at least one Sunland Park police officer fired their weapon and a suspect was killed.

All Sunland Park officers are uninjured. State Police says the shooting happened in the 100 block of Calle Diaz.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.