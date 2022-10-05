NMSP: Suspect detained for early morning homicide in Taos

TAOS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a suspect was detained for their alleged role in an early morning shooting in Taos.

The shooting left a woman dead and a man injured. Taos police officers found them upon responding to the 300 block of La Luz around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman was pronounced dead. The man was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque where he is being treated.

State Police officials are still trying to figure out what led to the suspected homicide. An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.