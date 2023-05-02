NMSP: Suspect faces charges for allegedly stealing, crashing deputy’s vehicle

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — A 21-year-old man faces charges for allegedly stealing a deputy’s vehicle and crashing it into a police officer’s vehicle Sunday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 21-year-old Abraham Quezada reportedly tried to jump out of a truck traveling south on I-25 south of T or C. When the driver pulled over, Quezada got out and ran away.

Someone passing by in another truck stopped to help, which is when Quezada jumped into the bed of their truck. The driver sped away, then Quezada reportedly jumped out while it was moving and ran away.

Sierra County deputies and a New Mexico State Police officer got to Quezada on New Mexico Highway 187, near mile marker 23. They ran after him but he eventually got away.

Then, Quezada allegedly jumped into a deputy’s vehicle and drove away.

At some point, both the deputy and the officer fired at least one shot at the vehicle. However, Quezada kept going until he crashed head-on into an unoccupied NMSP vehicle.

Rescue crews took Quezada to an area hospital before flying him to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Quezada faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a law enforcement officer. He also faces one count each of unlawfully taking a vehicle and resisting/evading an officer.

New Mexico State Police is still investigating the incident.

