NMSP: Man injured in Santa Fe police shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting involving the Santa Fe Police Department.
According to NMSP, a man is injured, but their condition is not known. Officers are reportedly OK.
Santa Fe police were dispatched to a home on Calle Ojo Feliz Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers heard a man fire multiple shots. Officers said the man refused to put down his weapon.
“At least one officer discharged their department firearm, striking the male,” a police spokesman said.
Information is limited at this time.
NMSP is investigating an OIS involving the Santa Fe Police Department. Suspect is injured, their condition is not known. Officers are okay. Avoid the area of 155 Calle Ojo Feliz. More information via press release when available. #PressReleaseNMSP pic.twitter.com/Ezm08i2UHm— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) May 12, 2023