NMSP: Man injured in Santa Fe police shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting involving the Santa Fe Police Department.

According to NMSP, a man is injured, but their condition is not known. Officers are reportedly OK.

Santa Fe police were dispatched to a home on Calle Ojo Feliz Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers heard a man fire multiple shots. Officers said the man refused to put down his weapon.

“At least one officer discharged their department firearm, striking the male,” a police spokesman said.

Information is limited at this time.

