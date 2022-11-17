NMSP: Suspect killed in DWI stop turned SWAT standoff in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police officers shot and killed a suspect after a SWAT standoff that began as a traffic stop in northeast Albuquerque.

Around 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, a State Police officer pulled over a man who was allegedly swerving his car in and out of his lane and driving without headlights near Louisiana Boulevard and Montgomery.

During the traffic stop at a Chevron gas station, the officer noticed some knives and drug paraphernalia in the car. While he talked to the suspected drunk driver, another officer placed tire deflation devices under the vehicle.

The officer and the suspect talked for several hours until the suspect put the car in reverse and crashed into a State Police vehicle. He then fled south on Louisiana but the deflated tires caused him to crash into a curb near the Smith’s parking lot just down the road.

SWAT took over operations near the westside turn-in to the parking lot where the suspected driver reportedly barricaded himself in the vehicle.

Crisis intervention and negotiation officers tried to talk with the suspect. After around an hour of this, a tactical officer used a flashbang and then a chemical munition to get him out of the vehicle.

The suspect exited out the passenger doors, allegedly armed with a machete, around 3 a.m. Police say they tried using a bean bag round on the suspect but after he allegedly refused to surrender, two officers each fired their rifle and killed him.

No officers were injured. The two officers who fired the shots were not named, nor was the suspect whose identity is pending until his family has been notified.

New Mexico State Police say ATF officials are investigating the scene. Louisiana Boulevard, between Montgomery and Natalie, was closed until around 12:20 p.m. when traffic was allowed through again.

We will have more updates as they become available on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.