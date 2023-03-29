NMSP: Suspect shot after pointing rifle at Española police

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – New Mexico State Police released details about their investigation into an Española police shooting that left a suspect injured Tuesday.

State Police found, around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Española police officers received a report about a pickup truck parked on the road near 322 North Riverside Drive.

Officers arrived and found the truck with a driver allegedly armed with a rifle. As an officer approached the truck, police say the driver pointed a rifle at them.

Officers tried to get the suspect to drop the gun but were unsuccessful. Then, an officer fired his gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect reportedly exited the truck and dropped his rifle. Then, they gave aid to the suspect.

Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Velarde man Hilario Baca.

Rescue crews took Baca to a local hospital, then flew him to an Albuquerque hospital. His condition is unknown but police plan to charge him once doctors release him from the hospital.

No officers were reportedly hurt.

State Police shut down the southbound lanes of State Road 68 at Riverside Drive to investigate Tuesday.