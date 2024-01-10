NMSP: Suspect wanted after police shooting in Española

New Mexico State Police say they’re looking for a man with a reported felony warrant who allegedly fled police after a shooting in Española. The shooting left another suspect hospitalized.

State Police say they’re looking for 33-year-old Derick Salazar of Española. He is reportedly wanted for felony burglary.

During a traffic stop on Railroad Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday, an officer noticed Salazar and discovered the warrant. The officer also learned the driver had an “extensive” felony criminal history and saw a large machete in the vehicle.

A sergeant arrived to assist and tried getting Salazar out of the car but he reportedly resisted. Then, a pursuit began after a sergeant tried discharging his taser and the driver took off instead.

Officers pursued them. Then, near Angel Duran Drive and North Prince Drive, the driver and the passenger ran out of the vehicle, prompting officers to continue chasing them on foot.

At some point, the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the officers. Two officers fired back and struck the driver.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Brandon Archuleta of Española. Paramedics flew him to an Albuquerque hospital for treatment of his injuries, which they believe are non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, Salazar got away. If you have any information on Salazar’s whereabouts, reach out to the Española Police Department or New Mexico State Police.