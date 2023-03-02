NMSP: Two killed in multi-semi truck crash near Hatch

HATCH, N.M. — Two people were killed in a crash involving two semi-trucks on a state highway southwest of Hatch, New Mexico State Police say.

The crash occurred on State Road 26, around 15 miles southwest of Hatch. The road is closed.

State Police is investigating the crash. They say each driver’s co-driver was injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

For now, State Police is encouraging people to not exit on SR-26 and to either stay on I-25 south or get to I-10.

