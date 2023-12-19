NMSP: Violent crime operations lead to arrests in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say they’ve arrested five people as a part of their new “proactive” operations targeting violent crime in Santa Fe.

According to State Police, they arrested four people from Santa Fe and an Albuquerque man in the first week of operations:

Gerardo Mendez, 19, suspected of drug trafficking

Joshua Stoneburger, 38, suspected of aggravated assault on a household member

Mario Ashley Muniz, 35, suspected of drug trafficking and resisting a police officer

Katherine Tohm, 26, suspected of concealing identity

Jacob Martinez, 37, of Albuquerque, suspected of sexual exploitation of children

Officers also allegedly seized 17 grams of Fentanyl and three grams of meth in these operations.

State Police is sending more officers to patrol in Santa Fe. They’re set to conduct traffic enforcement operations aimed at:

Reducing crashes

Aggressive driving

Speeding

Lack of seatbelt usage

Distracted driving

DWIs.

Earlier this week, Santa Fe police released crime data for 2023 through November. It shows a 5.63% increase in overall reported crime, as well as:

13.7% increase in reported motor vehicle theft cases

19.47% increase in reported burglary/breaking-and-entering cases.

The city has seen a drop in reported robbery cases this year. This year, there have been 60 such reported cases, compared to 86 reported last year.