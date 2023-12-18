NMSU head football coach calls out UNM leadership

After losing to Fresno State Saturday in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl, New Mexico State's head coach went after the athletics director at a completely different school – UNM.

This all goes back to the Aggies’ star quarterback peeing on the UNM practice field. Now, the NMSU coach is alleging there was an unfair response.

The New Mexico State football team has been in Albuquerque for the Isleta New Mexico Bowl. After NMSU lost in the postgame press conference, Aggie head coach Jerry Kill, claims UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez had tried to prevent them from practicing in the indoor facility.

Kill complimented the bowl game officials, and he claims one of them helped the team get access.

“He had to fight his a** off to get us to be able to practice in (the) indoor (practice facility) because of a situation that happened down the road. Most of you know that,” said Kill about the incident.

KOB 4 broke the story with exclusive video that showed Aggies’ star quarterback Diego Pavia – who is from Albuquerque – peeing on the Lobo logo on the turf in that indoor practice facility.

This is the first time we’ve heard coach Kill talk about that incident with Pavia directly. Then, Kill goes on a rant, saying Nuñez should face punishment.

“I hope the AD here gets the same damn discipline with the people around this state that Diego got, because he deserves it. And it don’t bother me a damn bit, when he won’t let us practice in the indoor facility, when he don’t want us to do this, to do that, that’s chicken s***. I don’t care. That’s my opinion. If I get in trouble, I don’t give a s*** either. Because I can go down to Mexico tomorrow, drink margaritas, and let you all enjoy your life,” said Kill. “And he better be disciplined. He better be disciplined by the state, and if he’s not it’s a crime. Thank you.”

For the first time, Kill explained how he punished Pavia for the incident. He didn’t let him do interviews, he had to do community service, and he claims he made Pavia clean toilets with a toothbrush.

Kill says he didn’t know about the incident until two months after it happened, finding out after the Aggies played UNM in Albuquerque.

A UNM athletics spokesperson sent the following statement about NMSU during the lead-up to the bowl game:

“They had access to everything — everything that every team that plays in the New Mexico Bowl has access to.”

A bowl spokesperson also said in a statement that there was:

“Equal access to training and practice facilities. The University of New Mexico has been gracious hosts of this game for the past 18 years and this year’s game was no exception.”

KOB 4 asked some die hard UNM fans what they thought of the Aggie coach’s comments.

“I think he was having a hard time with the loss of the game, and he had to blame it on somebody.”

“I think the man needs a better education. He probably needs to go to school and develop a good vocabulary. The man is just showing his ignorance.”

