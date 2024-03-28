NMSU names new interim president

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The New Mexico State University Board of Regents named Dr. Mónica Torres as the interim president of the NMSU system.

The Board of Regents made the announcement at a special meeting Thursday. Torres is currently the chancellor of the NMSU system of community colleges.

“Dr. Torres is an accomplished and visionary leader with a deep commitment to student success and a wealth of institutional knowledge of the NMSU system,” said Ammu Devasthali, the Regents Chair. “We’re already working to ensure a smooth leadership transition for our community colleges, and will provide more details about that soon.”

Come May 1, Torres will succeed Jay Gogue, the current interim president who has served in that role since April 2023. Gogue will serve until May 10, allowing for a brief transition period.

“I appreciate the opportunity,” Torres said. “As you know, I have a long history with the New Mexico State University system. I am committed to the land-grant mission and our status as an HSI and an MSI. I love that what we do as a system extends throughout the state of New Mexico, serving New Mexicans in rural and urban areas.”

Torres previously served as president of Doña Ana Community College before joining NMSU. She will now serve as interim president while a new search begins for the next permanent leader.

The search will begin in April. Regents Chair Devasthali will chair the committee and says the goal is to select a new president by the end of the year.

