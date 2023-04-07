NMSU parts ways with Arvizu, interim chancellor named

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The New Mexico State University Board of Regents agreed Friday to mutually separate with Chancellor Dan Arvizu and name an interim chancellor.

The board selected former NMSU President Jay Gogue as the university’s interim chancellor. Starting Friday, Gogue will lead the NMSU system as the board searches for a permanent chancellor.

Arvizu said he believes stepping aside right away will help move the search process along more quickly.

“This separation is truly mutual,” Arvizu said. “For the past five years, my only motivation has been to do what I believe is in the best interest of NMSU, and transitioning now will allow the university to devote the time and effort needed over the next several months for a successful search.”

In the coming weeks, the board said they plan to begin hosting listening sessions and gathering stakeholders’ input.

“The Board of Regents appreciates all Chancellor Arvizu has done for our university,” said Ammu Devasthali, the chair of the NMSU Board of Regents. “As we thank him and wish him well, we, at the same time, welcome Jay and Susie Gogue back to Las Cruces.”

Gogue was NMSU’s president from 2000-2003. He was president and chancellor of the University of Houston system from 2003-2007, then president of Auburn University from 2007-2017 and 2019-2022.

“Susie and I are pleased to be back at NMSU,” Gogue said. “My plan is to hit the ground listening. No two institutions of higher education are the same. Just because something worked at Auburn doesn’t mean it will work at NMSU. In the coming days, I intend to meet with as many people as I can to get a better understanding of our overall landscape.”

Gogue’s background is in horticulture. He has a Ph.D. from Michigan State University and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Auburn.