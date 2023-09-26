NMSU responds to video that appears to show quarterback urinating on UNM practice field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State officials have shared their response about the video that appears to show starting quarterback Diego Pavia urinating on UNM’s indoor practice field.

Pavia is a junior NMSU quarterback from Albuquerque. He played at Volcano Vista High School and then New Mexico Military Institute before becoming an Aggie.

NMSU football assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Tim Beck addressed questions about the video at a news conference Tuesday.

“Obviously, you know, we’re disappointed in what happened, but that’s one of those things where we’ll deal with him and deal with it internally and move on,” Beck said.

Beck also said that Pavia hasn’t been punished yet for the incident, as far as he knows. He also said that he understood that this was something that happened well before the season ever started.

“You have high expectations for all your players,” Beck said. “Again, we’re disappointed in his actions, disappointed in what happened, but, again, it will be handled internally and then we’ll move forward.”

A UNM spokesperson shared the following statement with KOB 4:

“We are aware of the video and notified NMSU Athletic Administration of its existence on Monday morning.”