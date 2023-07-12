NMSU women’s soccer player suddenly passes away at 20

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State University is mourning the loss of a star women’s soccer player who was about to begin her third season with the Aggies.

Thalia Chaverria passed away suddenly Monday morning. She had just turned 20 years old eight days before.

The Bakersfield, Cali., native started 17 games in her first season.

Last season, as a starter in 20 games, Chaverria had two points from two assists and helped lead NMSU to the NCAA tournament.

Head coach Rob Baarts issued the following statement regarding Chaverria’s death:

“The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families’ world. T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us every day, on and off the pitch. I will always love you, T!”

Athletics director Mario Moccia also issued this statement:

We lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family. Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her.

The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia’s family and friends in this time of mourning.”

NMSU says grief counselors will be at the Aggie Health and Wellness Center to help students.

Her family has a GoFundMe set up, which you find by clicking here.