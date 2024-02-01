No. 19 UNM Lobos lose to Boise State Broncos

The UNM Lobo men's basketball team have been on a roll lately but Boise State threw a curve in that Wednesday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The No. 19-ranked UNM Lobo men’s basketball team’s five-game winning streak fell Wednesday to the Boise State Broncos.

Boise State navigated through the Lobos’ ironclad defense, beating them 86-78.

All year long, defense has been the Lobos’ bread and butter. It has helped them control the pace of the game and what creates the energy for their offense.

In the last five games before Boise State, the Lobos averaged around 22 points off of turnovers alone.

Against Boise State, they turned them over 11 times and only converted six points.

“That’s the next step is defensively is more discipline. We’re struggling to do that,” Lobos Coach Richard Pitino said.

Boise State’s Max Wright had a career night. Donovan Dent also had a career night, posting 31 points for the Lobos, but it all goes back to defense.

“We rely a lot on forcing turnovers but we gotta guard better in the half,” Dent said post-game.

Next up for the Lobos is Wyoming. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. MT, Tuesday, February 6.