Nob Hill bar hosts holiday themed pop-up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – From hanging gifts, to a resident T. Rex, to twinkle lights galore – Happy Accidents in Nob Hill is ready for the holidays.

“Coming in and seeing all the lights and all the decorations is really, really incredible,” said Zoe Burke, a Happy Accidents customer.

It’s Kate Gerwin’s second season of transforming her bar into a winter wonderland. It’s all part of Miracle – a national holiday pop-up focusing on seasonal cocktails and festive environments.

“What we try to do is we do a thing, where we sit in every seat, and we try and make sure that every seat has something great to look at,” said Gerwin.

She introduced New Mexico to Miracle last year.

“Oh, my gosh, the response was overwhelming,” Gerwin said.

So, she brought it back. Most of the cocktails are different than last year, and the unicorn mug joined the lineup.

Beyond the new drinks is a new face in the kitchen. Israel Rivera has been working in Nob Hill for more than a decade, as the owner of The Shop. It’s a breakfast and lunch spot, blocks away from the bar.

“I really want to be about my community, and there’s no better way to do that than to work with, like, someone who’s essentially my neighbor,” said Rivera.

He came up with the seasonal menu for Happy Accidents, from pork schnitzel, to posole, and trained the kitchen staff.

“It was like a vibe that I wanted to match, and I think we really kind of nailed it on the head,” Rivera said.

Gerwin and Rivera say this partnership has been a long time coming.

“He owns a breakfast and lunch restaurant, and I own a bar. And those worlds don’t generally collide,” Gerwin said.

It will only progress from here, just like their Nob Hill neighborhood.

“All the empty buildings are getting taken. So many people are doing cool things in Nob Hill, in my neighborhood, and that makes me so happy,” said Rivera.

People can catch the seasonal menu until the end of December.

Happy Accidents is the only bar in the state participating in Miracle, joining other big cities across the country like Denver, Seattle, and even international bars as far as Panama City.