ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fire displaced several guests at a Nob Hill motel overnight but thankfully didn’t cause any reported injuries.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded to the Hiway House Motel, regarding a possibly destructive fire there. Crews arrived and soon kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the motel.

No one was found in the affected rooms. AFR is continuing to investigate the fire.