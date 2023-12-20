Nonprofit donates more than $10K worth of supplies to Roswell hospital

The Wee Warriors Project focuses on supporting and helping find resources for families with babies in the NICU.

ROSWELL, N.M. — A New Mexico nonprofit is collecting donations like medical supplies for rural hospitals.

The Wee Warriors Project focuses on supporting and helping find resources for families with babies in the NICU. This week they donated $10,000 worth of items to a hospital in southeastern New Mexico.

“Having a baby that was a micro preemie, there’s just not a lot of resources in New Mexico, and probably a lot of states, but especially New Mexico,” said Camille Plante, CEO of the Wee Warriors Project.

The Wee Warriors Project got a $10,000 donation and with that, they bought items for the Roswell Lovelace Regional Hospital, like diaper bags, beanies, and blankets.

Right now, there are only five NICUs in the state. They are all located in Las Cruces and Albuquerque.

So, if a baby is born in Roswell, the parents will have to wait until someone from those two cities can come get the baby.

“While they’re waiting and trying to stabilize the baby and keep them healthy, and you know, chugging right along, they need certain equipment that may not be in their budget, they need support,” Plante said.

Roswell is looking to expand into a NICU designation.

“We really want to work with hospitals, rural hospitals in New Mexico this year, and help get them support, especially the ones that are looking to go up in designations and training and provide more for the communities that they serve,” Plante said.

The Wee Warriors Project says as it gets more funding they plan to expand across the state.

