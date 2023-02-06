Nonprofit hosts Valentine’s Day themed marathon to help curb childhood obesity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Sunday, young and old came together at an event that aims to reduce childhood obesity.

It’s the first from nonprofit “Run Fit” that wants to promote healthy lifestyles for the youth and the community.

“This is our ‘Sweetheart Run.’ Bosque very kindly put it together with us, they are volunteers,” said Chrissey Amberg, a Run Fit volunteer.

The Valentine’s Day “Sweetheart Run” is the first race of the year for Run Fit – a nonprofit that started in 2006 with goals of curbing childhood obesity and building a community centered around being active.

“Definitely getting the kids out to do some physical activity, get them active, promote wellness and healthiness,” said Amberg.

The morning had something for everyone, a 10k, 5k, and a Kid’s K with little ones to join in on the fun.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported, prior to the pandemic in 2018, 1 in 4 kindergarten students in New Mexico were overweight or obese.

They also reported that during COVID-19 the number of children with obesity has increased nationally.

This event not only helps children and others stay active, but it introduces the young ones to new healthy habits.

For someone like Emmarina Wright who’s been coming out to these events for a few years now.

“I’ve did running since when I was five years old,” said Wright.

She says hitting the trails for a quick run is a good addition to another sport she practices.

“I do gymnastic, so it helps me learn running when I have to do my drills on a bar,” said Wright.

There will be many more runs from Run Fit later in the year where adults, children, and even four-legged family members can hop in for a good cause and a good sweat.

For more information on upcoming Run Fit marathons, click here.