Nonprofit works to bring resources to the homeless population

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A metro nonprofit is working to bring crucial resources to those who may not look for them on their own.

“We’re just trying to get Albuquerque sober and really do some positive things to our community,” said Johnny Armijo.

Armijo works with the Albuquerque Center for Hope and Recovery. Their second annual Spring into Wellness event was held Friday.

Joanne Beatty is a program director for senior peer case management. She said they were excited to host another event like this.

“We decided to do this because we are 100% pure drop-in center, we offer resources to our community that experience the experience in homelessness, or to the community who’s just returning as returning citizens, and so this is a great way to get everybody in one place to try to get that help,” she said.

The event brings important resources to the people who need them, in a way that’s less scary than having to walk into a clinical setting.

Everyone at the center has lived through the issues they now help others with.

“Everybody on staff has had some type of lived experience, whether it’s substance use mental health, incarceration, being returning citizens, we we’ve been through the gamut of just about everything. So we really know how to navigate and help individuals who are trying to get through that recovery process,” said Armijo.

Several vendors were out Friday from the court system to recovery centers, and for Armijo, the event is a win-win.

“In all honesty, this is my sobriety as well. Being able to help individuals going down that same road I did really gives me something to fight for as well so it really helps me with my sobriety and the longevity that I’ve really been able to produce with that,” he said.

The Albuquerque Center for Recovery and Hope is located at 913 2nd St. NW. They also work with the Westside Shelter and have a location in Tijeras. You can call them at (505) 246-2247