North Valley businesses shelter in place due to barricaded suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Businesses in the North Valley are sheltering in place Sunday due to a barricaded suspect.

According to a BCSO tweet, a barricaded suspect is refusing to exit their vehicle and is blocking the road on 4th Street near Schulte Road.

Officials say the suspect has a gun.

Bernalillo County Fire Department Lt. Robert Arguelles says nearby Fire Station 30 has been shut down and all fire employees are also sheltering in place.

Traffic is blocked in the area. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

