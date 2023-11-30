North Valley woman searches for answers after pet goat is killed

They say a dog is man's best friend, but Debie Haycraft knows any animal can be part of the family. If one needs help, she's your lady.

*WARNING: Viewers may find details disturbing.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – They say a dog is man’s best friend, but Debbie Haycraft knows any animal can be part of the family. If one needs help, she’s your lady.

“Albino raccoon, golden eagle, a saw whet owl – it’s about that big. Those are some of the exotics, several skunks,” said Haycraft.

Haycraft spent years rescuing animals and welcoming them to her North Valley home. But now her three pet goats are missing their beloved fourth playmate – Gilligan.

“I found him on a Saturday morning when I came out to feed, and the back of his neck was cut from the base of his head. Basically, down the top of his neck to his shoulder blades,” Haycraft said.

Pictures of the wound show a deep, clean slice. What she didn’t find was just as alarming.

“There was no marks on the body, there was no bite marks, there was no claw marks, there was no blood,” said Haycraft.

And no footprints, or paw prints.

“I was baffled,” Haycraft said.

She sent photos to a vet, who suggested a mountain lion attack. But there were no other injuries or blood.

“Not a drop anywhere,” said Haycraft.

She called her neighbors to help investigate, and they think a human had to have made the cut.

But people on social media had other ideas after Haycraft posted the mystery, looking for help.

“Aliens, chupacabra. The satanic rituals that maybe has something to do with the loss of blood. I don’t know exactly, but it’s all speculation,” said Haycraft.

She says, without answers, she’s afraid for her other animals.

“I’m nervous for my baby dogs. I come out with them at night. I take a flashlight. I don’t let them out here in the dark, and I check on the goats as well. So yeah, it’s a little unsettling.”

She hopes someone will come forward to help solve the mysterious death of Gilligan.

“It’s upsetting. It’s very upsetting. I love my animals. So yeah, it was hard,” said Haycraft.

Haycraft says she also called the sheriff’s office to report what happened. They did listen to her story over the phone, but never came out to investigate.

She says she would feel a lot better knowing what happened to Gilligan.