Nuevo Atrisco Project breaks ground near Central and Unser

The Nuevo Atrisco Project is the latest development on Albuquerque's West Side, and on Thursday, city, county, and state officials broke ground on a lot on Central and Unser.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Nuevo Atrisco Project is the latest development on Albuquerque’s West Side, and on Thursday, city, county, and state officials broke ground on a lot on Central and Unser.

“We went to the community,” says Steve Maestas, CEO of Maestas Development Group. “Interviewed all kinds of community stakeholders, the neighborhood association, the community groups and we heard several things. One of the things we heard was that this was a food desert. We heard that there were limited amenities, particularly for young people.”

The new community plaza will feature several amenities, including a community room, an interactive play area, and seven “micro restaurants.”

“We contributed $1.8 million in gio bond funds and also donated this property that you’re sitting on right now to enable the redevelopment to occur. The Nuevo Atrisco Project is a public, private partnership,” said Terry Brunner, director of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

“We got a public library in that direction; we got housing behind us and a transportation center and what we’re talking about today will only make this area that much better for residents here on the West Side,” Brunner added.

The Nuevo Atrisco Project will also bring with it the development of 10,000 square foot retail and restaurant space that will be available for lease.

City and state leaders say they want to continue to enhance the West Central area in the near future. Construction has already started, and it is expected to be done in 2024.