Nusenda Credit Union completes acquisition of Western Heritage Bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nusenda Credit Union officials announced Tuesday that they completed the acquisition of Western Heritage Bank.

Pending approval from the National Credit Union Administration, the two institutions will become one. If you’re a Western Heritage customer, you’ll start to see the institution referred to as “Western Heritage – Powered by Nusenda Credit Union.”

More than 50 Western Heritage employees will become part of Nusenda. Nusenda will also have representatives in select Western Heritage branches to answer questions and aid with the transition.

By late 2024, Nusenda officials say Western Heritage accounts and systems will move over. For now, account holders will be served at the existing branches, ATMs, websites and mobile apps.

