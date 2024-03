EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — Officials say 911 service is currently down in Eddy County, Carlsbad and Lea County and another center is taking 911 calls from there.

If you live in any of these areas and dial 911, they’re asking you to provide a full address with your city and state. They say it’s to ensure units can accurately dispatch to your location.

Officials will provide an update once they restore service.