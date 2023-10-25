Officials confirm 3 dead after Roswell house fire

Three people, all under the age of 18, died as a result of a house fire Tuesday night in Roswell, officials confirmed.

ROSWELL, N.M. — Three people, all under the age of 18, died as a result of a house fire Tuesday night in Roswell, officials confirmed.

Around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, the parents of two children returned to their home on the 500 block of South Cedar Avenue and found it filled with smoke.

The children and the babysitter were inside the home. The father went inside, found them and brought them each to the front door.

The father handed the children and the babysitter off to the responding firefighters and then paramedics. Paramedics took them to the hospital, where they later died.

“The father of the home, who had already pulled the three children out of the house, transferred them to fire units immediately,” said Roswell Fire Department Chief Matt Miller.

Many neighbors told KOB 4 off-camera that they’re heartbroken. At least one heard screaming.

This is difficult for the firefighters who were here.

“It’s very tough. It’s very tough on the fire crews. They’re taking it hard. It’s hard on them,” said Miller.

Officials say the fire was contained to one room, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the house.

They say a couch caught on fire.

“Couches nowadays are made with polyurethane foams, which is basically like gasoline. It puts off an extreme amount of heat very quickly, and it puts off a lot of toxic black smoke,” Miller said.

They do not believe anyone intentionally started the fire. They are not releasing any names.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victims and the victims themselves,” said Miller

The Roswell Fire Department and the Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating. They say they have an idea of the cause, but they’re not ready to release it yet.

No one else was inside the home.