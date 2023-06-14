Officials investigate dirty water from downtown Albuquerque faucets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Technicians are trying to figure out why discolored water is coming from faucets in Old Town and downtown Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority said they received several reports of discolored water Wednesday morning.

While the technicians hope to get it fixed soon, a timeline is still unavailable.

The Water Authority apologized for the discoloration. They say it isn’t a health threat and is usually caused by naturally-occurring iron and manganese.