Officials: Nationwide Salmonella outbreak hits New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — Health officials confirmed two people in New Mexico are connected to the ongoing nationwide Salmonella outbreak in cantaloupes.

Both patients – one in Bernalillo County and one in Doña Ana County – recovered, the New Mexico Department of Health confirmed.

Now, NMDOH officials are advising people to adhere to a recall the Food and Drug Administration recently issued.

The FDA is recalling whole cantaloupes with the brands “Rudy” and “Malichita” and the number “4050.”

These cantaloupes are reportedly linked to an outbreak in 38 states affecting 230 people. 96 people required hospitalization and three people died.

Officials say adults age 65 and older, children under five and people with weakened immune systems are more at risk than others.

Among the affected people are 24 long-term care facility residents and 23 children who attended childcare centers before getting sick.

Some precut cantaloupe is also affected by this recall.

Affected precut cantaloupe

Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Trader Joe’s cantaloupe chunks, mixed melons, fruit medleys, and fruit trays with best-by dates from October 28 through November 8

Cut Fruit Express cantaloupe chunks, melon mixes, and fruit mixes with use-by dates from November 4 through November 6

Kwik Trip cantaloupe cups, mixed fruit cups, and fruit tray with sell-by dates from November 4 through December 3

TGD Cuts cantaloupe chunks, mixed fruits, and fruit trays with use-by dates from November 2 through November 24

Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes, and fruit mixes with best-by dates from November 7 through November 12

Vinyard cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys sold in Oklahoma stores from October 30 through November 10

ALDI whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple spears with best-by dates from October 27 through October 31

Bix Produce cantaloupe fruit cups and mixed fruit cups with sell-by dates of October 25 and October 26

Officials say you should not eat any of the recalled cantaloupe products. They also advise you not to eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know its source.

“To help prevent against Salmonella infection, practice proper hand hygiene with soap and water, avoid cross-contamination of food items, and call your healthcare provider if you have any of these Salmonella symptoms,” NMDOH advised in a release issued Thursday.

Salmonella symptoms

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration