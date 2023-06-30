Officials prepare for annual ‘Freedom 4th’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Workers were out at Balloon Fiesta Park getting ready for Albuquerque’s annual “Freedom 4th” celebration.

“This is also your opportunity to leave the fireworks to the professionals. Because we’ll have at 9:15, weather permitting of course, a 45-minute firework show to close out the evening,” said Cheryln Sanchez, director of the city’s Department of Arts and Culture.

The park may be empty right now, but in just a few days it’ll be full of people, food trucks, and tons of activities for the whole family.

Festivities kick off July 4 at 3 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.. So make sure you pack for a full day of fun.

“Things that we encourage the public to bring with them to the park: shade structures – but just be prepared to stick them down in the wind – blankets, games, coolers, delicious food and beverages. Bring them all,” said Albuquerque’s Park and Recreation Director Dave Simon.

But leave the glass containers and alcohol at home. But don’t worry, city officials say some of your favorite breweries and distilleries will be there.

If you don’t want to fight the crowds at Balloon Fiesta, you can always enjoy one of the other many city parks around Albuquerque.

“The grass is cut, the parks are waiting for you. Please come and enjoy the parks safely,” said Simon.

If you don’t want to drive into Balloon Fiesta Park, the free Park & Ride will be available at Coronado and Cottonwood malls. This event is free to the public.

For more information on the Freedom 4th event, click here.