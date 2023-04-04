Officials prepare for annual pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials are making preparations this week as thousands of Catholics will make the annual Good Friday pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is performing a DWI sobriety checkpoint Thursday. There will also be routine mobile patrols on roads leading to Chimayó.

If you participate in the pilgrimage, make sure you come prepared. Dress appropriately with light-colored and/or reflective gear, bring a flashlight if you’re walking when it’s dark and stay hydrated.

In 2020 and 2021, the pandemic canceled the annual seven-mile Good Friday walk to El Santuario de Chimayó. Then, last year, the pilgrimage was back on.

State road crews set up traffic barriers along the road to the chapel to protect walkers. Sheriff’s deputies also made glow sticks and gave them to walkers.

