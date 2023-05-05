Officials stress DWI prevention during Cinco de Mayo, holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — DWI crashes often occur during holidays, so Bernalillo County and NMDOT’s program is returning to get you home safe on Cinco de Mayo.

As MADD New Mexico states, planning ahead can save lives as drunk driving is entirely preventable.

“It’s something that is 100% preventable and we want people to make the right choices by calling ride shares, planning ahead, so that they have a plan to get home safe,” said Katrina Latka, the executive director of a local MADD affiliate.

The “Take a Ride on Us” program offers the “CINCO23” code for a $10 Uber ride discount. It is good for two rides per person and is open to the first 1,000 people who redeem it. It doesn’t cover Uber Eats or the tip, however.

“We know that, if you plan ahead, not only do you get home safe but people who aren’t drinking and driving, who are out there innocent on the road, are getting home safe as well,” Latka said.

Also, remember, Cinco de Mayo doesn’t celebrate Mexican independence. It marks the anniversary of an important 1862 victory by Mexican troops over invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla.

