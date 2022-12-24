Officials: Travel at Sunport up 13% over last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Right now, more than 200 million people are currently under some form of weather warning or advisory. The major winter storm sweeping across the U.S. is also impacting New Mexico families trying to see their loved ones for Christmas.

The Albuquerque International Sunport has been busy – airport officials told KOB 4 that travel is up 13% over last year.

However, there have been more than 8,000 flight delays across the nation, and almost the same amount of cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Some travelers said they only had their flight delayed a few hours, while others have had their flight pushed back for days.

