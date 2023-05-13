Ojo Santa Fe hot springs invites guests to ‘check-in and tune out’

SANTA FE, N.M. — One of the many reasons New Mexico is called the Land of Enchantment is because it’s home to some of the most beautiful ancient hot springs in the world.

In 77 acres of the La Cienega Valley, is Ojo Santa Fe, a land with a centuries-old history of hospitality.

“This property served as a paraje, or a stop called El Alamo where they would stop for the night, give water to their horses, get a hot meal, sleep on a corn husk mattress and then make their way back to Santa Fe to finish their trades,” says Sarah Sims, spokesperson for Ojo Santa Fe.

People in nearby pueblos used to bathe in the water because they believed it had natural healing powers.

The water in Ojo Santa Fe comes straight from the source, from a natural aquifer.

“They are full of rich minerals and it’s some of the purest drinking water you’ll find,” says Sims.

The property consists of a main pond, three repose pools and four soaking pools.

Guests can enjoy yoga in their on-site fitness studio overlooking views of the lush property.

Ojo also partnered with Española Humane for an on-site Puppy Patch where guests can even adopt a furry friend. Guests can also hike on one of the private trails.

“We wanted to bring this property back to its natural roots of healing,” says Sims.

