Old Town hosts Día de los Muertos celebrations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The popular Disney film “Coco” might have made you cry, but it also sheds light on an important holiday in Hispanic culture.

“You have an opportunity to see the movie, “Coco,” it’s better for understanding everything. The color for the flags and flowers and lights and everything,” said Laura Cano with Kyra’s Arts and Supplies in Old Town.

Cano is talking about Día de los Muertos, The Day of the Dead, which is celebrated every year on Nov. 1.

The colorful papel picado and marigold garlands may throw you off, but Cano says the holiday is a happy one.

“Many people don’t understand what the day is for. Many people think it’s bad but it’s not, it’s cultura, it’s a happy day for celebrating the dead,” she said.

Old Town always gets in the spirit to welcome spirits home every year. A community ofrenda sits in the center of the plaza decorated by San Felipe students.

Cano said the levels in ofrendas are very important.

“The altar de muertos have three levels – the first level is for the food. The second level is for their family when you make the ofrenda, and the [third] level is where you put the cross,” Cano said.

She said the foods are your loved one’s favorites, water is to refresh them, and salt cleanses them. Photos also sit on the ofrenda of loved ones you’ve lost.

She said candles are a must, they act as a light for your loved ones to know you haven’t forgotten them.

And of course, the marigolds. Hundreds of garlands lined Old Town guiding the spirits back to Earth.

Dia de Los Muertos events will be held all week leading to the annual marigold parade on Saturday.