Old Town shop prepares for Small Business Saturday

Co-owner Arlene Espinoza-Armijo told KOB 4 this Saturday, people won't just be supporting her business, they'll also be supporting local families.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s no secret you can score some big deals in the coming days with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner.

But local shops want to remind you about a different shopping event: Small Business Saturday.

Last year, Americans spent $17.9 billion during Small Business Saturday, according to the 2022 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights survey.

On Wednesday, KOB 4 went out to Old Town and talked to one of the owners of New Nuevo. They’ve been around for about four years but opened up their Old Town location back in March.

They sell everything from blankets to stickers to artwork. But they’re also giving back to the community.

“We’ve got a couple of parents from a couple of different athletic backgrounds who have littles they are trying to raise some funds for their, for their kids programs. And so we’ve invited them to come here, and they’re going to be offering gift wrapping here at the store,” said Arlene Espinoza-Armijo, co-owner of New Nuevo.

To get your gift wrapped, just come to the store and make a donation.

On Saturday, New Nuevo will also have a pop-up for the Doodle Shop by Kayla Kitts. That’s in addition to several local brands they already have in store.

If you haven’t gotten your holiday shopping done, New Nuevo has customizable New Mexico gift boxes that feature some of the state’s staples.

Which, of course, wouldn’t be complete without some red or green chile.